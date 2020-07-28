Richard Crawley
HENRY - Richard "Dick" "Coach" Francis Crawley Jr., 83, of Henry passed away on Sunday July 26, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. at his home in Henry.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, 416 Edward St., Henry. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing will be followed and 10 people at a time will be allowed to visit. The Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Private family Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Henry. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Lake Thunderbird.
Memorials may be directed to The Perdew Museum, St. Mary's Church or the Henry-Senachwine Athletic Boosters.
Dick was born on July 1, 1937, in Carthage, NY, to Richard Francis and Alice Marion (Franks) Crawley Sr. He married Tami K. McCracken on June 10, 1967, in Amboy, IL. She survives in Henry. Also surviving are his children, Richard "Rick" (Sandra) Crawley III and Heather Crawley, both of Henry, Brett (Meredith) Crawley of Lake Thunderbird, Shannon (Mike) Serpette of Henry, Ryan (Katie) Crawley of Metamora, Tara Klepec of Plainfield, Ruark (Tara) Crawley of Lacon, Brie (Jeremy) Nighsonger of Henry and Leigh (Zach) Crawley of Peoria; fifteen grandchildren, Bobbie, Emerson, Maryen, Lennon, Kacey, Brooklyn, Benjamin, Mandy, Logan, Lexi, Ellie, Abby, Landon, Madison and Kenlee; two great-grandchildren, Tyler and Amara; and his siblings, Barbara Micari of Stoneybrook, NY, Patricia Bain of Orlando, FL, Jean Kraemer of New Hampshire and Paul Crawley of Litchfield, AZ.
His parents preceded him in death.
Dick was a member of St. Mary's Church in Henry and the Charles Perdew Museum. He was a former member of the Lake Thunderbird Association, former Lake Thunderbird Security, former head of the Henry Tree Committee, former Senachwine Grade School board of Education member and a volunteer Fire Fighter with the Tiskilwa Fire Department.
He had worked at Camp Sloane, The Nature Lodge Director in Connecticut, was a teacher at Amboy High School for two years and later taught science at Henry-Senachwine High School for over 30 years. During his teaching career, he coached school and summer recreational sports, including cross country, track and basketball. Dick also started the Junior High girls' basketball program at Henry-Senachwine Grade School. He later went on to own and operated the Henry Craft Mall for many years.
