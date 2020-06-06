Richard "Buzz" Cruz
PEKIN - Richard "Buzz" Cruz, 74, of Pekin passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at his son's home in Delevan.
He was born on February 10, 1946, in Brooklyn, NY, to Guillermo and Ana (Baez) Cruz.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
Surviving are three children, Richard Cruz of Pekin, Luis Cruz of Delevan and Jennie Cruz of Washington; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; a brother' and two sisters.
Buzz served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a member of the IBEW, working for Centel/CenturyLink for over 41 years before retiring in 2010. He was also a member of A.P.A. and enjoyed playing the harmonica, Pool and loved to listen to Blues music and spending time with his grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Davison-Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Words of comfort can be submitted at www.davisonfultonwoolsey.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.