Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
5:00 PM
Church of the Living God
2815 W. Lake Ave.
Peoria, IL
View Map
Richard D. "Smitty" Smith


1946 - 2020
Richard D. "Smitty" Smith Obituary
Richard D. "Smitty" Smith
PEORIA — Richard D. "Smitty" Smith, 74, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor.
He was born on February 16, 1946, in Peoria to John J. and Henrietta (Hoover) Smith.
Survivors include his son, Jeff (Susan) Smith of Norwood; daughter, Kerie Smith (Dan Dozard) of Peoria; Grandchildren, Remington Smith, Luke Smith, Danika Dozard and Degan Dozard; five siblings; close friends Mary and Bob Chamblin of Peoria; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.
Smitty was a United States Army Veteran. He worked at Caterpillar Inc. as a forklift driver before retiring in 2008. After retirement he worked as a delivery driver for O'Reilly's.
Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 5 p.m. at Church of the Living God, 2815 W. Lake Ave. Peoria, IL 61615. Bishop Leroy Smith will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or TAPS.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020
