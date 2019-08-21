|
Richard Dagadu
PEORIA - Richard Dagadu, 85, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 7:04 p.m.
He was born on June 21, 1934, in Ghana, Africa, to Torgbi Abofrakuma ll Chief of Kedziknown in his private life as Edward Ameyawo Dagadu and Madam Kosonshie. Elder Dagadu was a World Evanglist and graduated from ICC, where he received his associate degree, and Sangamon State University, where he also received his bachelor's degree. He graduated with honors. Richard also attended Bradley University. He was a member of IREM (Institute of Real Estate Management). Richard worked for Peoria Housing Authority, Property Management at Village Green apartments, and Perison Hills. He was dedicated and determined to make a difference in people's lives. During his retirement in 1996, Richard enjoyed going to church, watching sports and politics, but most of all, spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Richard leaves to cherish his precious memories, his wife, Gladys (Diane) Dagadu of Peoria; two daughters, Grace Kugonu of Ghana, West Africa, and Ciara (John) Ford of Peoria; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host other family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Richard was also preceded in death by six siblings, Gladstone, Victor, Comfort, Robert and Epiphane Dagadu and Victoria Adzo. Services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation commencing one hour prior at 10 a.m. at Bethel Apostolic. Elder Naymon Williams will officiate.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019