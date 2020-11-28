Richard Dean Pappas
CREVE COEUR - Richard Dean Pappas, 87, of Creve Coeur, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Washington Senior Living in Washington, Illinois.
Richard was born on July 5, 1933, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Clara Jane Ritter. He lived in Table Grove, Illinois, until age 7, when he and his family moved to Creve Coeur, Illinois. Richard married JoAnn Marie Boseke Johnson (born Charlotte Maurine Tippett) on September 23, 1956, in Creve Coeur, Illinois. JoAnn predeceased him on July 17, 2009.
Surviving are daughter, Neta Marie (Gary) Royse of Peoria, Illinois; step-son, Thomas Matthew (Tracy) Johnson of Washington, Illinois; and two grandchildren, Benjamin Matthew (Tiffany) Johnson of Germantown Hills, Illinois, and Kayla Marie (Dani) Johnson of Washington, Illinois; along with two great-granddaughters, Rebecca Darlene and Nora Rose Johnson of Germantown Hills, Illinois. He is also survived by a sister, Donna Mae Feldman of Renville, Minnesota; brother-in-law, Paul Stanley (Patsy) Tippett of Youngsville, North Carolina; step-sister, Ruby Jean (Robert) Waibel of Phoenix, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
He was predeceased by his mother and stepfather, Orvul Benton Henry; his wife and 14 of her siblings; and step-sister, Ina Laura (Wilburn) Fuller of Wicomico Church, Virginia.
Richard was a Korean War veteran.
Through Ancestry DNA, Richard found his sister, Donna, after searching for her for over 50 years. Last November, Richard and his family were able to meet his sister, Donna, her eight children and their families. It was truly an amazing day.
Richard retired from Caterpillar, Inc., retiring in 1991 after working in the Mapleton foundry for 39 years.
He was a member of Days of Grace Fellowship Church in Morton, Illinois.
Services will be at Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Srevices in Peoria, Illinois, on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will be in Swan Lake Cemetery Memory Gardens in Peoria, Illinois.
Memorials can be given to Peoria Chapter of Alzheimer's Association
