Richard E. "Bird" Gaunt Jr.
1963 - 2020
Richard "Bird" E. Gaunt Jr.
MORTON -- Richard "Bird" "George" E. Gaunt Jr., 57, of Morton sadly passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
He was born on June 4, 1963, in Peoria, IL, to Richard (Dick) and Anna Mae (Burchell) Gaunt, who preceded him in death, as well as three uncles, Dave and Tom Gaunt and Mike Klein.
Surviving is his wife, Shannon (Aupperle) Gaunt, whom he married on May 11, 1990, in Jamaica, having just celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. He is also survived by his two sons, Shane (Sarah) and Ross (Brittany) Gaunt. Richard was grandfather "Papa" to Hayes Gaunt and was anxiously awaiting the arrival of his second grandson in August. Also surviving are his two brothers, John and Thomas Gaunt; and several loved cousins.
He owned his first dump truck at age 14, started R.E.G. Trucking, and in 2001, created Gaunt Enterprises, Inc. He belonged to Teamsters Local 627 for 18 years, Operating Engineers 649 for 32 years, and was a member of the Midwest Truckers Association. He was also proud to be a "Tennessee Squire."
Richard was a hard-working man. One can simply look around Central Illinois and see evidence of his handiwork, but he always found time for his family. He loved to go camping, ride 4-wheelers and take his boys off-road racing. He was extremely proud of them and it was evident. Together, they had a passion for their Ford trucks and John Deere tractors, which they kept spotless. He also loved to golf with his Uncle Tom in Macon, Mo., who treated him like a son.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Bird Gaunt IL Work Zone Safety Fund at all Morton Community Bank locations. Private services will be held in Macon, MO, and the family will hold a celebration of life in Morton, Ill., at a later date.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 30, 2020
He was a good man and friend. Prayers for the fa,ily.
Alysa Suits
Friend
June 30, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Kim Lambert-Haak
Friend
