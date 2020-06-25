Richard E. Harper
1934 - 2020
Richard E. Harper
CHILLICOTHE - Richard Edwin Harper, 85, of Chillicothe, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Richard was born on Nov. 2, 1934 in Bryant, IL to Clarence E. and Zelma (Fritz) Harper. He married Creta J. Schnarr on November 5, 1954 in Lewiston, IL. She preceded him in death on February 14, 2015. Also preceding him in death are his parents.
Surviving are his children, Christy Harper of Atlanta, GA and Jeffrey (Debbie) Harper of Peoria, IL; six grandchildren, Katy and Cassie Harper, Jason Sepich, Meagan Amerson and Rusty and Barry Harper; and several great-grandchildren.
Richard served in the U.S. Naval Reserves and then worked for Caterpillar for 42 years until he retired from the research department in Mossville. Richard was a member of the Peoria Casting Club and he enjoyed hunting, crocheting rag rugs and was an avid fisherman. He went on many fishing trips to Canada, Minnesota and Lake Carlyle, IL.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Burial will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Lewiston, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Peoria Casting Club. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Weber - Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
JUN
29
Burial
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Weber - Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
