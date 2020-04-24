|
|
Richard E. Keller
EUREKA - Richard E. Keller, 89, of Eureka, passed away at 9:49 a.m., Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his residence.
He was born June 29, 1930 in Olio Township, IL to Emanuel and Flossie (Ulrich) Keller. He married Donna Starr on June 3, 1955 in Midland, MI. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Richard (Beth) Keller of Deer Creek, Gayle (Earl) Carr of Eureka, Samuel (Gretel) Keller of Eureka, Robert (Nancee) Keller of Tilton, IL; one sister, Mary (Phil) Starr of Leonard, MI; fourteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Gwendelyn.
Richard worked as a machinist at Caterpillar for more than 25 years. Prior to Caterpillar, he farmed, built houses and was the owner and operator of the Keller Shell Gas Station in Roanoke. Richard was a jack of all trades who had many talents. He especially loved spending time with his family and was a member of the Eureka Church of the Nazarene. He will be forever loved and deeply missed.
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Roanoke Mennonite Cemetery. Rev. Michael Stipp will officiate. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Services will be live streamed via the funeral home Facebook page on Monday at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eureka Church of the Nazarene.
Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020