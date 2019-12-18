|
Richard Eugene Ferguson
PEORIA - Richard "Rick" Ferguson, 57, of Peoria passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at OSF Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born April 30, 1962, in Peoria, Illinois to Charles and Judy (DeArcos) Ferguson. His parents, his sister Terry Lee, stepmother Janet Ferguson and stepbrother Robert Snare also preceded him in death.
Surviving are his two brothers, Randel Guerrero and Garrot Ferguson both of Peoria; stepsister Amber (Dave) Larson of Elmwood; stepbrother Ronnie Snare of Elmwood; and his dear friend Jeff Beason.
Rick worked at NPC of Mid-America ending there as a Collections Supervisor until its closing and concurrently at St. Andrews Episcopal Church serving as Organist. He then continued his Music Ministry at St. Philomena Church as Organist and for the last several years there also as Choir Director.
Rick's passion was without a doubt his music. He had been a member of the American Guild of Organists. He was also an Aquarium hobbyist and gifted at raising beautiful African Violet Plants.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Memorial Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Peoria. Fr. David Richardson will celebrate the Mass. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers the family asks that Donations be made to any of the following organizations, The American Kidney Fund, The American Diabetes Association or The . To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019