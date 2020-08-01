Richard F. Reichel
WASHINGTON - Richard F. Reichel, age 87, of Washington passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 1:42 p.m. at his residence.
He was born on Jan. 10, 1933, in Peoria to August and Emma (Reucker) Reichel. He married Glenna Ruth Sharp on June 26, 1955, in East Peoria. She passed away on Nov. 19, 2016, in Washington. He was also preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Ann Haisch.
Survivors include four children, Rick (Mary) Reichel of Washington, Glen (Michele) Reichel of Corydon, IN, Dan (Julie) Reichel of Washington and Jenny (Andy) Noe of Eureka; and eight grandchildren.
Richard was a United States Marine veteran. He worked for Caterpillar, Inc. as a Diesel Engineer for over 37 years, retiring in 1992.
He was a former member of the Washington Christian Church. Richard enjoyed woodworking, farming and helping his children build their homes. He also enjoyed volunteering his time as a driver for the American Red Cross.
The family would like to thank the staff at Stay at Home With Care for their care and compassion they showed for Richard.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Richard's life will be on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Private burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
