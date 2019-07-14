|
|
Richard "Gene" Foster
WASHINGTON - Richard "Gene" Foster, age 89, of Washington passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at The Villas of Holly Brook in Washington, IL.
Gene was born on March 5, 1930, in Canton, IL, to Richard Keith and Loava (Hummel) Foster. He married Loretta "Lori" Houlahan on September 9, 1961, in Peoria. She preceded him in death in 2001.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and two step-parents, Frank Martin and Pearl Foster.
Gene is survived by two children, Kimberly (John) Hanley of Washington and C.J. (Virginia) Foster of Metamora; and 8 grandchildren, Alex Haycock of Brooklyn, NY, Ryan Simpson of East Peoria, John Hanley, Darby Hanley and Jacobus Hanley, all of Washington, and Jesse Foster, Macy Foster and Bethany Foster, all of Metamora.
Gene proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war. He was a meat cutter for many years and later worked as a supervisor in the Inventory Control Department at Caterpillar in Morton, retiring in 1995. Gene was an avid drummer since his teenage years. He was a past member of the Musicians Union and of the Central Illinois Jazz Society, where he served as a board member and treasurer.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at The Resurrection Mausoleum Chapel in Peoria. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service, also at the chapel. The Rev. Stephen Barch will officiate and burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gene's name may be made to the Central Illinois Jazz Society, 441 E. High Point Drive, Peoria, IL 61614.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 14 to July 16, 2019