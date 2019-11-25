Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Mid Illinois
905 S 5th St
Pekin, IL 61555
(309) 688-2088
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Fox


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Fox Obituary
Richard Fox
WEST PEORIA - Richard E. Fox, 73, of West Peoria passed gently into the long night at 3:56 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
He was born on September 12, 1946, in Van Wert, OH.
Richard was a larger than life personality who is survived by his loving wife, Janice Pate Fox; and his three strong-willed daughters, Tanya (Pat) Bleiler, Tricia (Jimmy) Fox-Flynn and Tess (Christian) Lee; as well as his sister, Jackie Biedlingmaier; 17 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Betty Williamson Fox; and his sister, Janice DeLong.
Richard served proudly in the United States Air Force and graduated from Bowling Green State University. He received his master's degree from Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Richard worked as a teacher for Fort Wayne Schools and worked in management for several companies in Indiana and Illinois, including Alcoa Building Products, Renal Care and Grace Presbyterian Church.
Richard was a gunsmith who loved the outdoors and hunted throughout the U.S. and abroad. He enjoyed playing basketball, attending his grandchildren's sporting events and wearing his Ohio State shirts and championship hat.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 30, at Grace Presbyterian Church. Visitation begins at 10 a.m., with a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to the -Central Illinois Chapter or any .
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co., Pekin/Peoria, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -