Richard Fox
WEST PEORIA - Richard E. Fox, 73, of West Peoria passed gently into the long night at 3:56 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
He was born on September 12, 1946, in Van Wert, OH.
Richard was a larger than life personality who is survived by his loving wife, Janice Pate Fox; and his three strong-willed daughters, Tanya (Pat) Bleiler, Tricia (Jimmy) Fox-Flynn and Tess (Christian) Lee; as well as his sister, Jackie Biedlingmaier; 17 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Betty Williamson Fox; and his sister, Janice DeLong.
Richard served proudly in the United States Air Force and graduated from Bowling Green State University. He received his master's degree from Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Richard worked as a teacher for Fort Wayne Schools and worked in management for several companies in Indiana and Illinois, including Alcoa Building Products, Renal Care and Grace Presbyterian Church.
Richard was a gunsmith who loved the outdoors and hunted throughout the U.S. and abroad. He enjoyed playing basketball, attending his grandchildren's sporting events and wearing his Ohio State shirts and championship hat.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 30, at Grace Presbyterian Church. Visitation begins at 10 a.m., with a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to the -Central Illinois Chapter or any .
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co., Pekin/Peoria, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019