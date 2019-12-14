|
Richard Freeman
PEKIN — Richard L. Freeman, 73, of Pekin passed away at 8:12 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at his home.
Born November 22, 1946, in Washington to Ray Pearson and Virginia Gail (Colwell) Freeman, he married Linda Sue Sellers on February 14, 1976, in Pekin.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Freeman; one son, Jason (Kara) Freeman of Monticello; one daughter, Sarah Breymeier of Pekin; and three grandchildren, Tyler, Kellen, and Elise.
His parents preceded him in death.
A United States Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, he served from January 5, 1965, to September 1, 1968. He was a member of the Roy L. King Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1232 in Pekin, where he had served as Vice-Commander. He also was a member of the Pekin Moose Family Center 916.
Richard was employed at State Farm Insurance for 22 years, retiring in 2008 as a database administrator at the Corporate South Office in Bloomington.
Richard enjoyed fishing, golfing and reading. He was a fan of the Chicago White Sox and the University of Illinois "Fighting Illini" Men's Basketball. He will be remembered for his sense of humor (funny, but dry), his photographic memory (he could remember anything and everything), his knowledge (he was a walking encyclopedia), and his discussions (sometimes debates). His greatest accomplishment in life was being a loving husband, dad, and grandpa.
His memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. Dr. Curt Keller will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 5:45 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, with military rites accorded by the United States Navy and the Inter-Veterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Don Bohlander Parkinson's FundRacers, 2213 September Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com,
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019