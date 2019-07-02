|
|
Richard "Rich" H. Cleek
PEORIA - Richard "Rich" H. Cleek, 75, of Peoria passed away at 9:40 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019, at his residence.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Bartonville American Legion Post 979. Graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria, IL. Pastor Rick Sommers will officiate.
Memorials can be made to the Bartonville American Legion Post 979.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 2 to July 4, 2019