Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Bartonville American Legion Post 979
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Cemetery
Peoria, IL
View Map
Richard H. "Rich" Cleek

Richard H. "Rich" Cleek Obituary
Richard "Rich" H. Cleek
PEORIA - Richard "Rich" H. Cleek, 75, of Peoria passed away at 9:40 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019, at his residence.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Bartonville American Legion Post 979. Graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria, IL. Pastor Rick Sommers will officiate.
Memorials can be made to the Bartonville American Legion Post 979.
To make online condolences or to view the full obituary, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 2 to July 4, 2019
