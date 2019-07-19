|
Richard "Dick" Haefli
PEORIA - Richard "Dick" Haefli, age 91 of Peoria, Illinois, passed away on Thursday July 18, 2019 in Peoria, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on May 1, 1928 to Theophil and Caroline (Meister) Haefli in Peoria.
He married Gladys Blunier in Eureka, Illinois on February 11, 1951. She survives.
Also surviving are 5 children, Rhonda (Paul) Meister, Barbara (Dale) Geyer, Doreen (Michael) Paule,
Charles Haefli & Thomas (Kris) Haefli; 22 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Three sisters and two brothers preceded him in death.
After graduating from Peoria Central High School, he enlisted in the US Navy and served on the
USS Kearsarge CV 33 as a right helmsman. These Navy years enabled him to serve his country while exploring many different countries and cultures. This began a lifelong passion for travel and appreciation for God's wondrous creation- a love of the great outdoors that he passed on to his children.
He worked in the family construction business, T. Haefli and Sons, with his father and 2 brothers,
Ernie and Bob. Later these three brothers built, developed and managed Oak Cliff Park shopping center in Peoria.
He will be remembered for his generous spirit, his firm but loving guidance, his ever present sense of
humor and strong commitment to the Lord and his church. He was a member of the Peoria Apostolic
Christian Church. He loved his God, his family, his church and his country and served them all well.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 on Sunday July 21 at Davison Fulton Woolsey Wilton Funeral Home
in Peoria. Funeral services will be at the Peoria Apostolic Christian Church on Sheridan Road at 10:00
on Monday, July 22nd, with church ministers officiating . Visitation will be held from 9 to
9:45 a.m. before the funeral.
Burial will be in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Edwards.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Skylines, where he resided for the last year. The family wishes to thank the staff there who so gently and lovingly cared for him and his wife.
You may view Dick's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 19 to July 21, 2019