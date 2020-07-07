Richard "Dick" Harting Sr.
PEORIA - Richard R. "Dick" Harting Sr., age 90, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Dick was born on August 25, 1929, in Peoria, a son of D. Rudolph and Dorothy (Shierholtz) Harting. He married Lillian P. Scholes on September 2, 1950, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on February 24, 2002.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Terry Sparks; and one sister, Joanne Vogel.
He is survived by two daughters, Sandra (Lyle) Wheeler of Washington, IL, and Patricia (Robert) Davis of Peoria; one son, Richard R. "Rick" Harting Jr. of Peoria; five grandchildren, Christina (Jerry Turner) Wheeler, Brian (Stacey) Wheeler, Drew Davis, Faith (Daniel) Treat and Laura (Matt) Harting-Lemon; one great-grandson Dalton Wheeler; two sisters, Lorraine King of Eureka and Carol Hutton of Creve Coeur; and one brother, David (Kathy Schuerman) Harting of Sarasota, FL; as well as one cousin, Helen Elliot, and her daughter, Hedy Elliott; and one niece, Debbie Perry; along with several other nephews and nieces.
Dick proudly served in the U.S. Marines during World War II. He was a certified gas serviceman for Cilco for 36 years, retiring on March 1, 1986. Dick was a former member of St. Patrick's Church in Washington, IL, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Peoria and his faith was very important to him. He was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Dick enjoyed spending family time when he could and his family will truly miss him.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Resurrection Cemetery, with Fr. Alexander Millar officiating.
Memorials may be made to EWTN, Eternal World Television Network, www.ewtn.com
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com
