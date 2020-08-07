Richard Harting Jr.
PEORIA - Richard Rudolph Harting Jr., 68, of Peoria, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Unity Point Methodist in Peoria.
He was born March 13, 1952 in Peoria, IL to Richard and Lillian (Scholes) Harting Sr.
Surviving are his daughter, Laura (Matt) Harting-Lemon of Peoria Heights; and two sisters, Sandra (Lyle) Wheeler of East Peoria and Patricia (Bob) Davis of Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Terry Sparks.
Richard was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Peoria and worked for Caterpillar Inc. for many years. He was an avid runner who competed in the Steam Boat Classic and other area events. Richard also loved to go to Peoria Chief and Riverman Hockey games.
A private graveside service will be held at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Illinois Valley Striders. Online condolences can be submitted at www.schmidthaller.com
.