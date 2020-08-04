1/
Richard Henry Adams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Henry Adams
PEORIA - On Friday, July 31, 2020, God called his servant home. Richard Henry Adams passed away at the age of 80 in Upland, California. Richard Henry Adams was born on September 10, 1939 in Hulbert, Arkansas. He was the son of the late Ida Bell Clemons and Leonard Adams. Richard was happily married to his beautiful wife Joyce Calhoun Adams for 56 years and they had 4 children together: Richard Jr., Ronald, Cory and Ulaunda. Richard was also a grandfather to 3 granddaughters, Candace Joy Levesque, Corena Nicole Adams and Nya Soleil Ballard, and grandson Noah Cross Ballard. During his life he was a math teacher, sports coach, community leader, food bank manager, machinist and line inspector at Caterpillar, and a Peoria African American Hall of Fame inductee for his dedicated community engagement.
Richard was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Peoria under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Timothy Bias. He was an usher, host, and played a leadership role in the church.
Richard is survived by three sisters, Shirley Conley of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Patricia McMillian of Long Beach, California, Linda Flannigan of Chicago, Illinois; three brothers, Carlton Adams of Grand Prairie, Texas, Neely Clemons of Chicago, Illinois, William Marvin Clemons of Converse, Texas; brother, Eric Adams; sister, Terry Adams; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Richard will be greatly missed by family and friends. His kind and friendly demeanor delighted those around him. To send condolences, contact Richard's daughter, Ulaunda Ballard, at dr.ballard1000@gmail.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved