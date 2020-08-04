Richard Henry Adams

PEORIA - On Friday, July 31, 2020, God called his servant home. Richard Henry Adams passed away at the age of 80 in Upland, California. Richard Henry Adams was born on September 10, 1939 in Hulbert, Arkansas. He was the son of the late Ida Bell Clemons and Leonard Adams. Richard was happily married to his beautiful wife Joyce Calhoun Adams for 56 years and they had 4 children together: Richard Jr., Ronald, Cory and Ulaunda. Richard was also a grandfather to 3 granddaughters, Candace Joy Levesque, Corena Nicole Adams and Nya Soleil Ballard, and grandson Noah Cross Ballard. During his life he was a math teacher, sports coach, community leader, food bank manager, machinist and line inspector at Caterpillar, and a Peoria African American Hall of Fame inductee for his dedicated community engagement.

Richard was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Peoria under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Timothy Bias. He was an usher, host, and played a leadership role in the church.

Richard is survived by three sisters, Shirley Conley of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Patricia McMillian of Long Beach, California, Linda Flannigan of Chicago, Illinois; three brothers, Carlton Adams of Grand Prairie, Texas, Neely Clemons of Chicago, Illinois, William Marvin Clemons of Converse, Texas; brother, Eric Adams; sister, Terry Adams; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Richard will be greatly missed by family and friends. His kind and friendly demeanor delighted those around him. To send condolences, contact Richard's daughter, Ulaunda Ballard, at dr.ballard1000@gmail.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store