Richard "Rick" Ireton


1952 - 2020
Richard "Rick" Ireton Obituary
Richard "Rick" Ireton
EAST PEORIA - Richard "Rick" Ireton, 68, of East Peoria passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family.
He was born on January 6, 1952, in Canton, to Tom and Vada (Ennis) Ireton. He married Kimberly Kath on September 16, 1983, and she survives.
Also surviving are his parents, Tom and Vada of Bartonville; two daughters, Denise Ireton of Chicago and Samantha (Adam) Rose of Wayland, IA; two grandsons, Dean and Nolan; and one sister, Karen (John) Walker of East Peoria.
Rick worked as a material analyst for Caterpillar, Inc. for over 43 years before retiring in 2015. He was a member of the East Peoria Jaycees, the Illinois Jaycees and the Rusty Rockers Car Club, served on the board for the East Peoria Girls' Softball Association and coached girls' softball. Rick loved cruising around in his 1969 Camaro SS, vacationing in Florida and cheering on his favorite sports teams, the Chicago Cubs and the Fighting Illini. He was also an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed riding a lawn mower over acres of the Iowa country.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m., with a funeral service at 3 p.m. at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. The Rev. Karl Eckhoff will officiate. Cremation will be accorded following the service.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Cancer Care Foundation in Peoria.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
