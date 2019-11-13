Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Richard J. "Jinks" Moulton


1930 - 2019
Richard J. "Jinks" Moulton Obituary
Richard J. "Jinks" Moulton
WASHBURN - Richard James "Jinks" Moulton, 89, of Washburn, IL, passed away peacefully at 9:52 p.m. on Sunday November 10, 2019, at Heritage Health Nursing Home in Minonk, IL.
He was born on July 26, 1930, at home in Washburn, IL, to Isaac and Lena (Bruder) Moulton. Jim was one of seven children. Jim married the love of his life, Mary Kathryn Turner, on June 14, 1968, in Washburn, IL. Together, they had a beautiful family that included seven children between them. He worked for Caterpillar in Peoria, IL, for more than 32 years before retiring. Jim loved traveling when he was younger, fishing, taking long walks and hunting for morel mushrooms. He was an avid sports fan, particularly boxing. He enjoyed watching westerns and was also a talented artist. Throughout his lifetime, Jim took on many roles, but none were more important to him than the role he had as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Jim truly was the best and will be deeply missed.
Jim was proceeded in death by his parents, Isaac and Lena Moulton; four of his children, Isaac Moulton, Steven "Sam" Jackson, Kelly Moulton and Carla Davidson; and one great-grandson, Hunter Kopatch. Also preceding him in death were his siblings, William, Edna, Dorothy, Anna and Ray.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Mary Kathryn Moulton of Wilbern, IL; daughter, Sarah (Maynard) Streitmatter of Garner, N.C.; daughter, Jamie Moulton of Minonk, IL; son, Bradley (Gwen) Jackson of Rhinelander, WI; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and 1 brother, Roy "Babe" (Phyllis) Moulton of Washburn, IL.
A celebration of life visitation will be held and Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Washburn, IL, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 3 to 6 p.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service and a private family interment will be held at a later date.
Jim lived a long and joyous life. His family would like to express gratitude to those that were a part of it.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
