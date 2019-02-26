|
Richard Joseph Zych
PEORIA - Richard Joseph Zych, 85, of Peoria passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Dick was born on October 29, 1933, in Chicago, Ill., to Joseph and Stefania (Pyznar) Zych. He married Cheryl Robinson on September 9, 1967, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife, Cheryl Zych of Peoria; one daughter, Jennifer (Jeffrey Bullock) Zych of Menlo Park, Calif.; one son, Jonathan Zych of St. Louis, Mo.; and one grandson, Brandon Bullock.
Dick was a United States Army veteran.
He graduated in 1955 from the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago with a degree in Metallurgical Engineering.
Dick worked 45 years for Caterpillar, Inc., and "disengaged from combat at Caterpillar in 2000" from Parts Marketing. Dick served an overseas assignment for Caterpillar in Hong Kong, British Crown Colony, from 1969 through 1973.
He attended St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Peoria.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude or the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019