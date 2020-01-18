Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Huber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard K. "Rich" Huber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard K. "Rich" Huber Obituary
Richard K. "Rich" Huber
PEORIA - Richard K. "Rich" Huber, age 91, of Peoria passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 11:40 a.m. at Rosewood Care Center in Peoria.
He was born on Aug. 22, 1928, in Reading, PA. Rich had four sons and two daughters with his first marriage. He later married Nancy J. Wainright on June 17, 1988, in Chillicothe. She passed away on March 20, 2019, in Peoria. Also surviving are her seven children, Russ (Pat) Staker, Gary (Karen) Staker, Larry (Deb) Staker, Linda Staker, Curt (Jennie) Staker, RoJea (Howard) Gerdom and Cindy (Billy) Eddings; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rich was a United States Navy and Air Force veteran. He worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for over 35 years.
He was an avid coin collector, loved airplanes and motorcycles and was a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Rich's life will be at a later date. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to your local or American Legion.
You may view Rich's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com.

logo


logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -