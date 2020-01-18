|
Richard K. "Rich" Huber
PEORIA - Richard K. "Rich" Huber, age 91, of Peoria passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 11:40 a.m. at Rosewood Care Center in Peoria.
He was born on Aug. 22, 1928, in Reading, PA. Rich had four sons and two daughters with his first marriage. He later married Nancy J. Wainright on June 17, 1988, in Chillicothe. She passed away on March 20, 2019, in Peoria. Also surviving are her seven children, Russ (Pat) Staker, Gary (Karen) Staker, Larry (Deb) Staker, Linda Staker, Curt (Jennie) Staker, RoJea (Howard) Gerdom and Cindy (Billy) Eddings; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rich was a United States Navy and Air Force veteran. He worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for over 35 years.
He was an avid coin collector, loved airplanes and motorcycles and was a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Rich's life will be at a later date. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to your local or American Legion.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020