Richard Kemmerer
PEORIA -- Richard Dean Kemmerer, 81, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
He was born on October 17, 1938, in Decatur, IL, the son of Ralph and Mary Lu Kemmerer. Surviving are his wife Carol; their sons Clayton (Betty) Kemmerer of Dayton, TN, and David L. (Natalya Kaganovich) Kemmerer of West Lafayette, IN, two grandsons Brian (Diana) Kemmerer and David P. (Hailey) Kemmerer along with two great-granddaughters, Virginia and Josephine Kemmerer. Also surviving is one sister Nelda (John) Elliff.
Dick graduated from the University of Illinois, where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha. He worked at Caterpillar for many years as a systems analyst in the Data Processing/IT, retiring in 1992. He was an elder and longtime member of First Presbyterian Church, in Peoria, which became United Presbyterian. Dick was also active in Kiwanis, and for most of his adult life, he was an avid player of duplicate bridge, achieving the rank of diamond life master with more than 5,000 master points.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be held in the Memorial Garden at United Presbyterian Church on Monday, August 3, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to the Nature Conservancy or the United Presbyterian Church. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is handling arrangements and notes of may be sent using www.masonfuneralhomes.com
