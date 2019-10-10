Home

Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
(309) 245-2452
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
View Map
Richard "Mick" Kimbrell


1933 - 2019
Richard "Mick" Kimbrell Obituary
Richard "Mick" Kimbrell
FARMINGTON – Richard Aaron "Mick" Kimbrell, of Farmington, Illinois, died at 5:56 p.m. on October 8, 2019.
Born June 5, 1933, in Farmington, Illinois, to Delbert and Lillian Fincher Kimbrell, he married Ruth A. Blackmer on July 18, 1953, at Camp Gordon, Georgia. They were married for 57 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, three brothers, and two sisters.
Surviving are two sons, Bruce (Mary Jane) Kimbrell of Bloomington, Ronald Kimbrell of Vermont, IL, and two daughters, Joan (Daryl) Harding of Hanna City, and Jean (Douglas) Wright of Trivoli; six grandchildren, Jill and Ben (Abby) Harding, George (Lana) Wright, Hannah (Jack) Horky, Ryan and Alicia Kimbrell; three great-grandchildren.
Mick attended Farmington schools and Bradley University. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict in Cryptographic Equipment Maintenance from 1953-1955. Upon return to civilian life, he was employed by Burroughs Corp. (Unisys) as Field Service Representative for 36 years, retiring in September of 1991.
He was a member of the Farmington United Methodist Church and the Kersh's Coffee Group. Memorial may be made to the Farmington Historical Society and Museum or the Farmington United Methodist Church.
Services will be held at 12 PM noon on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington where a visitation will be held from 10 AM – 12 PM noon. Rev. David Keithley will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington, IL. To view Mick's DVD or to make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
