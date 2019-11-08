Home

Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
3:30 PM
Bartonville American Legion Post 979
1944 - 2019
Richard L. Brooks Obituary
Richard L. Brooks
PEORIA - Richard L. Brooks, 75 of Peoria, passed away at OSF St. Francis Medical Center on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
He was born Feb. 28, 1944 in Peoria IL to Robert and Inda Losa (Branscum) Brooks.
He is survived by nine siblings; Vi Montgomery of Washington IL, Elizabeth Willy of Washington IL, Ken Brooks of Sebastian, FL, Donna Griffith of Dunlap IL, Ron Brooks of Lakeland FL, Frank Brooks of Pekin IL, Sandy Park of Canton, IL, Gary Brooks of Vero Beach, FL and Ed Brooks of Bartonville IL.
His parents and three brothers preceded him in death.
Services will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at Wright and Salmon Mortuary with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Celebration of life will take place at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at the Bartonville American Legion Post 979.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to a .
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging onto www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
