Richard L. Maurer
PEORIA - Richard L. Maurer, 74, of Peoria, IL, unexpectedly passed away on June 12, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was born March 14, 1946 in Mertztown, PA to Edna M. (Reppert) Maurer and the late Forrest L. (Lucille) Maurer. Richard graduated in 1964 from Brandywine Heights High School in Topton, PA and went on to serve in the Navy for four years as a plane captain being recognized multiple times for his "personal devotion to duty." He worked in the Peoria area as a film stripper in the graphic arts industry at Edward Hine Co. and Fleming-Potter, retiring in 2001.
Richard was a devoted husband, son and a beloved father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Sharon (Clements) Maurer; his children, Tammy (Derek) Anderson of Washington, IL and Jim (Allison) Maurer of DeKalb, IL; his grandchildren, Ethan, Simon and Haven Ammerman, Emmett and Miles Maurer; Drake and Gage Anderson; his mother, Edna Maurer, sister, Dianne (Kenny) Angstadt and nieces, Lori Angstadt, Lisa (Kevin) Zerwick and Lani (George) Weller, all of PA; and his half-siblings, Gary, David, Glenn, Danny, and Sherry.
He was preceded in death by his father 13 years to the day.
Richard will be forever remembered as being selfless, kind, loving and the nicest guy in any room. He was a dedicated Phillies fan. He never missed a grandchild's sporting event. His grilled cheeses were better than your grilled cheeses!
Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that the sun will shine through the shadows.
In the words of his Naval Commander, "I commend you for your outstanding performance and extend a hearty, "Well Done."
A celebration to honor his life will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Richard's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
PEORIA - Richard L. Maurer, 74, of Peoria, IL, unexpectedly passed away on June 12, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was born March 14, 1946 in Mertztown, PA to Edna M. (Reppert) Maurer and the late Forrest L. (Lucille) Maurer. Richard graduated in 1964 from Brandywine Heights High School in Topton, PA and went on to serve in the Navy for four years as a plane captain being recognized multiple times for his "personal devotion to duty." He worked in the Peoria area as a film stripper in the graphic arts industry at Edward Hine Co. and Fleming-Potter, retiring in 2001.
Richard was a devoted husband, son and a beloved father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Sharon (Clements) Maurer; his children, Tammy (Derek) Anderson of Washington, IL and Jim (Allison) Maurer of DeKalb, IL; his grandchildren, Ethan, Simon and Haven Ammerman, Emmett and Miles Maurer; Drake and Gage Anderson; his mother, Edna Maurer, sister, Dianne (Kenny) Angstadt and nieces, Lori Angstadt, Lisa (Kevin) Zerwick and Lani (George) Weller, all of PA; and his half-siblings, Gary, David, Glenn, Danny, and Sherry.
He was preceded in death by his father 13 years to the day.
Richard will be forever remembered as being selfless, kind, loving and the nicest guy in any room. He was a dedicated Phillies fan. He never missed a grandchild's sporting event. His grilled cheeses were better than your grilled cheeses!
Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that the sun will shine through the shadows.
In the words of his Naval Commander, "I commend you for your outstanding performance and extend a hearty, "Well Done."
A celebration to honor his life will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Richard's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.