Richard L. McCarty
PEORIA - Richard L. McCarty, 83, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 10:12 a.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on June 10, 1937, in Havana, IL, to Eugene and Urla (Siebenborn) McCarty.
Surviving are his two sons, Michael (Melissa) McCarty of Delavan, IL, and Mark (Carrie) Geason of Groveland, IL; four grandchildren, Shelby, Danielle, Luke and Bailee; five siblings, Phylis Mervosh of East Peoria and Jim (Betty) McCarty, Chuck (Kathy) McCarty, Ed McCarty and Mindy (Dave) Atherton, all of Spring Bay; and lots of beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janice; brothers, Robert, David and John; and brother-in-law, Ted Mervosh.
Richard was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a safety/medical inspector for Caterpillar Tractor Company, beginning his career in 1956 and retiring on January 28, 2009. He had also worked at Sears Downtown for many years. For several years, Richard was Member of the Year of Mercedes-Benz Club of America; a member of St. Jude Foundation; a Board Member of local homeowners associates; a member of the Central Illinois Cruisers Car Club; and Vice-President of the Peoria Area Mercedes Club.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Spring Bay Cemetery in Spring Bay, IL. A celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m. at Izaak Walton, 1125 Spring Bay Road, East Peoria, IL 61611.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to OSF Hospice Home Care, 2265 West Altorfer Drive, Peoria, IL 61615. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com
.