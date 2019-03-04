|
Richard L. Wynn
MORTON - Richard L. Wynn, 84, of Morton, IL, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Richard was born on December 1, 1934, in Jacksonville to Thomas B. Wynn and Opal V. Buckner. He married Marilyn M. Wade on September 9, 1956. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Thomas Wynn and Eric Wynn, both of Morton; and one sister, Marlene ZuHone of Mattoon.
Richard had been an insurance claims adjuster in the Peoria area for many years. He severed in the Navy during the Korean War.
Cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no services.
Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to , 3139, 411 Hamilton Blvd. #1715, Peoria, IL 61602; or Greater Peoria Honor Flight, P.O. Box 5072, Peoria, IL 61601-5072.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019