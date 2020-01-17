Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ott-Haverstock Funeral Chapel
418 Washington Street
Michigan Coty, IN 46360
(219) 872-7291
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ott-Haverstock Funeral Chapel
418 Washington Street
Michigan Coty, IN 46360
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
5:30 PM
Ott-Haverstock Funeral Chapel
418 Washington Street
Michigan Coty, IN 46360
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
6:00 PM
Ott-Haverstock Funeral Chapel
418 Washington Street
Michigan Coty, IN 46360
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Ott-Haverstock Funeral Chapel
418 Washington Street
Michigan Coty, IN 46360
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
1506 Washington Street
Michigan City, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Neville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lee Neville


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Lee Neville Obituary
Richard Lee Neville
DUNLAP - Richard Lee Neville, 84, Dunlap, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 8:39 pm in Unity Point Methodist Hospital, Peoria, IL.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington Street, Michigan City, IN with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery with full military services conducted by the American Legion Skwiat Post 451 and the V.F.W. #2536. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Tuesday and from 8:30 am - 9:30 am Wednesday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St. Michigan City, IN. The St. Joseph Young Men's Society will recite the Rosary at 5:30 pm followed by a memorial service conducted at 6:00 pm by the American Legion Skwiat Post 451 and the V.F.W. 2536, both Tuesday in the funeral chapel. A full Memorial Mass will be scheduled at St. Thomas Church, Peoria Heights, IL on a future date.
He was born April 27, 1935 in Buckhannon, West Virginia to the late Karl and Eleanor (Robson) Neville, and was raised in Morgantown, West Va. On July 14, 1962, in Michigan City, IN he married Sandra S. Kintzele who survives in Dunlap, IL.
Also surviving are Richard Lawrence Neville of Peoria, IL; Elizabeth Ann (Neville) Blackaby of Dunlap, IL; and Christopher Robson (Kristina) Neville of Canton, IL; six grandchildren, Brandon Neville, Jonathon Neville, T.J. Blackaby, Andrew Blackaby, Charles Neville, and Isabelle Neville; and his brother, Robert (Phyllis) Neville of Michigan City, IN. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William Neville.
Richard was a graduate of West Virginia University with a degree in Industrial Engineering and had worked at National Steel, Portage, IN, Keystone Wire & Steel, Bartonville, IL, and as the manager of operations at Expert Resource Company, Peoria, IL. He was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran of the Korean War era. Richard was a former member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Michigan City, IN where he was involved in aspects of the church to include parish council and was former director of the CYO of Michigan City. He also participated in the Moose Family Center 980. He was a 40 year member of the St. Joseph Young Men's Society and American Legion Skwiat Post 451. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church, including the St. Thomas Men's Club in Peoria Heights, IL. He was a past president of the Chillicothe Illinois Rotary Club. This past October, Richard was part of the Greater Peoria Honor Flight to Washington, DC, honoring veterans and their service. In addition to his family and dear friends, Richard loved his West Virginia Mountaineers, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the Chicago Cubbies.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Renaissance Campaign, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360. In Peoria, contributions may be made to the Greater Peoria Honor Flight, P.O. Box 5072, Peoria, IL 61601 OR the Peoria Notre Dame High School Scholarship Fund, 5105 N. Sherdian Rd., Peoria, IL 61614.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our web site at www.otthaverstock.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ott-Haverstock Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -