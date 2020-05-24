|
Richard Link
HENRY - Richard Link, 81, of Henry passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 3:16 p.m., at his home in Henry.
A private Mass of Christian burial with immediate family members will be held Wednesday at St. Mary's Church in Henry. Fr. John Bosco Mujuni will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Henry.
Memorials may be made to Operation Smiles.
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Henry is in charge of arrangements.
Richard was born on October 21, 1938, in Ottawa, IL, to Phillip and Martha (Eisert) Link. He married Linda Shearer on September 12, 1959, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Henry. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Brenda (Michael) Mounts of Seabrook, Texas, Rhonda (Andy) Ullrich of Spring Bay, Glenda (Justin Miller) Link of Chillicothe, Paula (Frank) Stoeger of Lacon, Darla (Scott) Jones of Henry and Khanh (Maria) Dinh of East Peoria; sixteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren, with one on the way; two brothers, Donald (Carol) and Ronald (Melissa) Link, both of Ottawa; and a sister-in-law, Marge Link of South Dakota.
His parents; one son, Richard D. Link; two brothers, William and Phillip Link; and a sister, Dorothy Moore, preceded him in death.
Richard was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Henry and a member of the OFS Secular Franciscans.
Richard worked as foreman for Caterpillar Tractor for 30 years before retiring.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 24 to May 26, 2020