More Obituaries for Richard Madigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Madigan


1947 - 2020
Richard Madigan Obituary
Richard Madigan
PEORIA - Richard W. Madigan, 72, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 8:05 a.m. at Aperion Care Morton Villa.
He was born on December 10, 1947, in Peoria to John T. and Helen C. Gibson Madigan.
He is survived by his sister, Helen (Don) Brown of Peoria; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack and Raymond; and two sisters, Eileen Mackie and Mary Straka.
Richard first painted globes in the Chicago area, last working as a painter in Hawaii.
Richard dearly loved music, the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears.
A private graveside service will be on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Resurrection Mausoleum, with his nephew, Ben Madigan, officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to The Heller Center for Kids with Cancer at OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
