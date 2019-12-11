|
Richard Moore
PEKIN - Richard Allen Moore, 73, of Pekin passed away at 3:49 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Born on April 15, 1946, in Alton to Joel and Maurien (Elliott) Moore, he married Doris Steward in October of 1966.
Surviving are one son, Bruce Moore of Pekin; one daughter, Cindy Moore of Athens, Ala.; and two sisters, Donna Moore and Joanne Moore, both of Godfrey. He also leaves his partner of 15 years, Sandra Pence of Pekin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Richard had served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
He worked as a truck driver for Butternut Bakery in Peoria for 30 years, retiring in 2005. He also drove a school bus for the City of Pekin for 5 years, last in 2019.
Richard loved fishing and will be remembered as a great father by his son and daughter.
His funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin, where visitation will be one hour before the service. The Rev. Judy Steger Kennedy will officiate. Military rites will be provided at the funeral home, following the service by the United States Army and the Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team. Private inurnment will be in Prairie Haven Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019