Richard Norton
CHILLICOTHE - Richard Alan Norton, age 85, of Chillicothe passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Richard was born on November 19, 1934, in Fayette County, IL, to Clifford Owen and Lillie Belle (Livesay) Norton. He married Carol Ann Ackerman on February 8, 1959, in Ohio, IL.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Carol; his children, Nola Norton (and her dear friend, Mary Funk) of East Peoria, IL, Larry Norton of Bethalto, IL, and Sheryl Kellogg of Hanna City, IL; four grandchildren, Christina (Jerry) Thomas, Nicholas (Alyssa) Norton and Annabelle and William Kellogg; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son-in-law, Wes Kellogg; and one daughter-in-law, Debbie Norton.
Richard graduated from Tiskilwa High School in 1952 and from Bradley University in 1956. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves before going on to work in accounting for Caterpillar for over 38 years. After he retired in 1994, Richard went back to Caterpillar working part-time. Richard was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Chillicothe and he enjoyed golfing, traveling and piloting.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe, as well as one hour prior to the service at church. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to Lutheran Hillside Village Foundation or St. Mark's Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020