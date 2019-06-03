Richard "Ric" Olson

PEORIA - Richard M. "Ric" Olson, 68, of Peoria, Ill., passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, in the emergency room at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Ric was born on February 20, 1951, in Marquette, Mich., to Marcus "Mark" M. and Elaine (Stolpe) Olson. His mother preceded him in death, along with an infant daughter, Lindsay; and infant son, Derek. His brother, Joseph A. Olson, also preceded in death him on May 31, 2019.

Surviving are his son, Richard A. "Tony" Olson; his Life Partner, Debbie Dew; his father, Mark; and Ric's former wife, Connie Couri, all of Peoria. His surviving siblings include Michael P. (Laurie) Olson of Peoria, Susan I. (Jerry) Brady of Edwards, Jane A. (Mark) Golowski of Peoria and Patti L. (Bob) Keegan of Dunlap. Several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive, along with his beloved cocker spaniel, Sassy.

In the early 1960s, Ric was the World's Junior Log Rolling Champion in Hayward, Wis. He also performed log rolling feats across the Midwest in tournaments and in demonstrations with his father. Ric was a 1969 graduate of Richwoods High School, where he played football and baseball. His stellar play for the Pekin Stars in the late-1960s earned him an ice hockey scholarship to Michigan State University.

After playing three seasons at MSU, he signed a professional contract with the Boston Bruins and played with their farm club in Saginaw, Mich. Following his return to Peoria in the early-1970s, Ric led the Peoria Blades for the next 10 years. A participant in the 1976 Olympic try-outs, he was the last defenseman cut on the team that went to Innsbruck, Austria. Ric played for the Peoria Prancers, the city's first professional hockey team, during the 1982-83 season.

He spent many years giving back to the sport he loved, including as a dedicated and hard-working coach in the Peoria Youth Hockey Association, where he also served on its board. Ric was a proud hockey coach for his son's team, as well as many of his nephews' teams. He was also a well-respected official, refereeing at all levels of hockey in Central Illinois.

Ric graduated from Western Illinois University, earning a degree in Business. He owned the Peoria Sports Emporium and also opened and operated the Sports Shop in Owens Recreation Center. Ric also enjoyed being a part owner of the Peoria Mustangs for three years and he worked 18 years at Caterpillar, retiring in 2011.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Ric's life will be celebrated along with his brother Joe's life, beginning with a visitation on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Peoria Heights. Monsignor Jason Gray, Father Paul Stark and Father Thomas Taylor will officiate the funeral mass on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., with additional visitation at 9:30 a.m., prior to mass at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peoria Youth Hockey. Memorials will benefit Learn to Play programs and scholarships.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 3 to June 5, 2019