Richard P. Steubinger
PEORIA - Richard Paul Steubinger of The Woodlands, TX, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, from complications of the COVID-19 virus.
He was born on March 17, 1927, to Paul and Edna (Weir) Steubinger in Peoria, IL.
He is survived by his 5 children, Connie (Glenn) Stieghorst of Bartonville, IL, Linda Yaffa Steubinger of Sugar Land, TX, Richard P. Steubinger Jr. (Barbara) of Joshua, TX, Cathy Chana Cox of Buffalo, TX, and Shawn (Steve) Creswell of The Woodlands, TX; along with 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Richard served in the Navy in World War II.He attended Bradley University and worked in sales until he started his own businesses - land developer, builder, real estate company - with Sherwood Forest, Willow Knolls (the first development to have a park and a pool), Hawthorne Hills, and Lynnhurst subdivisions, along with Windsor Square shopping center, and the Briargate and Richwood Knolls apartments. He was the first to develop condominiums and townhouses in Peoria – Yorkshire Village, Morningside, and Kellog Park. He last worked as a residential and commercial appraiser with his company Advance Appraisal in Morton, IL. He was involved with Bradley University Alumni, Suburban Kiwanis Club, and served on the board of many community volunteer organizations. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Delores Lund.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Richard woke up every day with a big smile and always found ways to serve others. In lieu of flowers, his wishes would be to donate to one of these two organizations that cared for him when his family could not be with him. Donations can be directed to Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 4384, Houston, TX 77210-4384 (please indicate Richard Steubinger on the memo line); or one can honor the memory of Richard Steubinger with an online donation at https://givingforms.houstonmethodist.org/GeneralGivingForm. Please designate the hospital of your choice – Houston Methodist Continuing Care/ Houston Methodist The Woodlands. In the payment section, please indicate Richard Steubinger in memory of. You can indicate in the note section nursing for Houston Methodist The Woodlands or The Excellence Fund for Houston Methodist Continuing Care.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020