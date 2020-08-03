Richard P. Westhoff
PEORIA- Richard P. Westhoff, 87, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on July 16, 1933 in Peoria to the late Wilbur and Nell Westhoff. He married Marilyn Ann White on Sept. 26, 1959 in Peoria. She preceded him in death on February 13, 2003 in Peoria.
Surviving is his son, Doug Westhoff. Richard was beloved by many people. His generosity and Christian love touched everyone he met.
Before Richard served in the U.S. Navy, he graduated from Bradley University with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. Richard retired in 2003, after 37 years as a Research Scientist with the Agricultural Research Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture "AG Lab" in Peoria. He was awarded four patents. His career included working at the Allied Chem and the Peoria Sanitary District.
He was a longtime and faithful member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Rev. Chip Winter will officiate. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Parkview Mausoleum Chapel in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Redeemer Care Ministry and Food Pantry.
