|
|
Richard Peacock
EUREKA - Richard Peacock, 94, of Eureka, formerly of East Peoria and Washington, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on August 2, 1925, in Percy, IL, the son of Richard Davis and Freda (Willis) Peacock. He married Anna Mae Nichol on July 4, 1953, in Pekin. She preceded him in death on October 23, 2014.
He is survived by his children, Deanna (David) Gleisner of Hollywood, MD, Richard A. (Patricia) Peacock of Winston Salem, NC, Kim Stanfill of Lexington, TN, and Susan (Alan) Zachary of Eureka; 1 brother, Jerry (Kay) Peacock of Benton, IL; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and 1 son-in-law, Doug Magnuson.
His family was the most important part of his life. He was an avid dancer, specializing in the arts of ballroom, square, round and line dances. He enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling the world with his wife. Richard and Anna made their home in Eureka during the summer months and continued their active lifestyles in Mesa, AZ, during the winters.
As a young man, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps during World War II, where he flew 50 missions out of Italy as a Ball Gunner with the "Waller Crew." After the war, he attended Southern Illinois University, where he obtained his Bachelor's degree and went on to work in Defense Products at Caterpillar.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on August 30, 2019, at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka, IL. His son, Richard A. Peacock, will officiate the service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Olio Township Cemetery with military honors following the service.
Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.argoruestmanharris.com.
Memorials may be directed to the Greater Peoria Honor Flight.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019