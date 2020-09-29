1/1
Richard "Neal" Pearson
1956 - 2020
{ "" }
PEORIA - Richard "Neal" Pearson, 64, of Peoria, IL, passed away after his short battle with liver cancer on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
He was born on July 6, 1956, in Peoria to Harry and Dorothy Phillips Pearson.
Neal is survived by his son, Ryan Pearson and significant other, Corey Spatafore, of East Peoria, IL; daughter, Ellen Pearson and fiancé, Tim Ladd, of Chillicothe, IL; two grandchildren, Peyton and Gable Ladd; and a sister, Carol Pearson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private graveside service for the family will take place at Lutheran Cemetery. A celebration of life for Neal will be Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Gannons Hillside Tap, 1745 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria, IL 61604.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family of Richard Pearson to help with funeral expenses. To leave a condolence for the family or for more information on services, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Gannons Hillside Tap
Funeral services provided by
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
