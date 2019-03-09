Home

Clary Funeral Home
3004 West Lake Avenue
Peoria, IL 61614
309-686-0166
Richard Peters
PEORIA - Richard John Peters, 93, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Generations at Peoria.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue, Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens, with military honors provided by the U.S. Navy.
Richard's memorial website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019
