Richard Peters
PEORIA - Richard John Peters, 93, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Generations at Peoria.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue, Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens, with military honors provided by the U.S. Navy.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019