Richard "Rich" R. Magnuson
BARTONVILLE - Richard R. Magnuson, 66, of Bartonville passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
He was born on December 25, 1952, in Fancher to Fred and Pearl (Preacher) Magnuson. He married Debra A. Magnuson (Callear) on December 31, 1986, in Florida. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Richard (Jenn) Magnuson Jr. of Canton, Bobby Jo (Scott) Brown-Perkins of Mapleton, Mandy (James) Shuda of Metamora, Tiffany Colvin of Pekin and William (Cristina) Magnuson of East Peoria; 13 grandchildren, Alyssa Colvin, Tyler Brown, Kyle Magnuson, Brogan West, Aaron Colvin, Tierra Lemmerman, Ethan Magnuson, Tristan Magnuson, Tinley Lemmerman, Adelin Shuda, Jocelyn Perkins, Logan Magnuson and Kyler Shuda; 4 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, and 3 brothers.
He was preceded in death by both parents and 6 sisters and brothers.
Richard "Rich" was self-employed with D&J Roofing and retired in 2013. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, but mostly enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Cremation has been accorded. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 15 to July 17, 2019