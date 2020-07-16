Richard "Dick" Reffett
CANTON - Richard "Dick" Reffett, 82, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Graham Hospital emergency room.
He was born on July 20, 1937 in Canton to Aubrey and Gladys (Bowton) Reffett.
He married Helen Putman on February 23, 1958 in Fairview. She survives.
Also surviving are two children, Rhonda (Tim) Haynes of Canton, Scott (Becky) Reffett of Geneva, son-in-law, Neil Kleinschmidt, twelve grandchildren, Nikki Schulte, Trisha Bostic, Ericia Stanley, Trey Reffett, Elisabeth Barnes, Kyle Reffett, Kayla Coonradt, Corey Haynes, Ryan Haynes, Nicholas Reffett, Jacob Reffett, Grant Reffett, eleven great grandchildren and one sister, Beverly Reffett.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Rick Reffett, one daughter, Tina Kleinschmidt and one sister, Jackie Cardosi.
Dick retired from International Harvester in Canton and later retired as Vice President of sales from Choice Products. He was the founder of the Canton Wrestling Club. Most of all Dick was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed attending all of his grandkid's events.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 11 am, at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton with a visitation one hour prior. Burial of the ashes will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Canton.
Memorials may be made to Canton Wrestling Club or Fulton County Humane Society.
