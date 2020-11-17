1/1
Richard Russell "Dick" Alcorn
1935 - 2020
Richard "Dick" Russell Alcorn
CANTON - Richard "Dick" Russell Alcorn, 85, of Canton passed away at 5:46 a.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Graham Hospital in Canton.
He was born on February 22, 1935, in Beardstown, Illinois, a son of Russell and Glena (Martin) Alcorn. He married Ruth McMillan on December 9, 1992, in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Margie (Tom) White of North Pekin, Judy (Rick) Graddy of Ellenboro, North Carolina, Susan (Kevin) Morrow of Pekin, Mark (Michelle) Alcorn of East Peoria, Bob (Debbie) Feller of Washington, Cindy (Matt) Nuaman of Florida and Marti Witmer of Peoria; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and three sisters, Pat Parson of Washington, Jan Pence of Arizona and Nancy Thomas of Seattle, Washington.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Jim; and three sisters, Magie, Marilyn and Sharon.
Dick owned and operated several grocery stores in the Peoria and Bartonville area for many years, and later became a buyer for Birkland Distributors. He was a past member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Bartonville and member of the 4 Ever 4's Model A Car Club. Dick served his country and was a veteran of the United States Army.
Per Dick's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded through Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. A celebration of life service and burial of ashes will be held at a later date in Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials can be made to the Fulton County Humane Society. To make online condolences, please visit www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Murphy-Sedgwick Funeral Home
