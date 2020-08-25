Richard "Dick" Scheirer
PEORIA - Richard "Dick" Scheirer, age 74, of Peoria passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his entire family.
He was born on August 31, 1945, in Peoria to Melvin and Marie (Harrell) Scheirer. He married Mary (McDermott) Sewall on December 29, 1995. She survives.
Survivors also include his children, Chris Scheirer of Costa Mesa, CA, Julie (Neil) Tobin of Newport Beach, CA, Casey (Christy) Scheirer of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, Brian (fiancée, Nadia) Scheirer of Aliso Viejo, CA, Kathleen Sewall of Chicago, IL, Jessica (fiancée, Rob) Sewall of Alexandria, VA, and Greg Sewall of Chicago, IL; two grandsons, Caleb Scheirer and Ryland Tobin of California; and two brothers, Ron (Linda) Scheirer of Peoria, IL, and Tom (Carol) Scheirer of Darien, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his twin brother, Nick Scheirer; and Nick's wife, Bonnie.
Dick graduated from Spalding Institute and Spoon River Junior College and attended SIU Carbondale. Dick was employed by Bergner's for 28 years, serving as store manager in Peoria, Decatur and Quincy. He then worked at Uftring Weston Chevrolet in sales for 12 years, and later as a courier for the Uftring Auto Group, retiring in 2019.
He loved traveling to the East and West coasts to see his children. His favorite vacations were going on fishing trips to northern Minnesota. Spending time with his family was the most important thing to Dick.
Dick was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, at 12 noon, with visitation prior, starting at 11 a.m. Fr. Thomas Taylor will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded. A private family burial of ashes will take place at a later date at Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
