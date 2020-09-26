1/1
Richard Simms
1945 - 2020
MORTON - Richard M. Simms, 75, of Morton passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on August 26, 1945, in Princeton, Ill. His parents were Frank and Anna H. Simms.
He grew up in Buda, Ill., and graduated from Western Chicago Automation Institute in Data Processing. Later on in his career, he attained an Associate degree in Business Management at Illinois Central College.
Richard worked 35 years at Caterpillar, Inc. in Logistics Information Services and retired as a Senior Systems Supervisor in 2002.
He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife of 25 years, Emily Canellos-Simms; son, Richard (Mike) Simms; daughter, Cori (Jeff) Rivas; five step-sons, Carl (Jennifer) Soderstrom, Robert (Soyun) Soderstrom, Steve (Carrie) Soderstrom, Erik Soderstrom and John Soderstrom; one grandson, Kyi Rivas; one granddaughter, Kinley Rivas; and 10 step-grandchildren, Samantha, Matthew, Drew, Dillon, Jackson, Nicholas, Alex, Emma, Selma and Theo.
He and his wife, Emily, traveled extensively. He also was an avid golfer and enjoyed helping the family with "fix-it" projects.
There will be a private funeral service at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Peoria, where he was a member. Father Anastasios and Father John Sardis will officiate. Burial will be at Hopeland Cemetery in Buda, Ill.
Donations may be made to the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church "Land and Building Fund."
Dick will always be remembered for his smiling eyes, warm personality and friendly laugh. He was a positive person who enjoyed people and was easy to be with, especially around his grandkids, who called him "Pops." He was a kind and gentle man with a big heart and he will be sorely missed.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
