Richard "Rick" Starkweather
SPARLAND - Richard "Rick" R. Starkweather Sr., 64, of Sparland, IL, passed to his heavenly home on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, IL.
Rick was born on August 29, 1954, in Peoria, IL, to Rollen and Marie Foster Starkweather. He was raised in Princeville and was a 1972 graduate of Princeville High School.
Rick is survived by his wife, Terrell Starkweather of Sparland; 2 children, Christie Starkweather of Texas and Richard Starkweather Jr. of Peoria; and 1 granddaughter, Hailey Crombey. He is also survived by one sister, Julie Mecham of Glasford, IL; and two brothers, Kim Starkweather of Peoria, IL, and Gary Starkweather of Pennsylvania.
Rick was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a devout Christian and loved sharing his faith with others. Rick also enjoyed working on computers, creating music and taking his cocker spaniel, Sophie, for car rides. He was well known in the area for his publication of a children's book called "The Griznich," a dedication to Dr. Seuss and his whimsical writings.
At the wishes of Rick, cremation rites have been accorded. The family will host a celebration of life event at the home of Rick and Terrell Starkweather on Saturday, July 20, 2019, between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Please call 309-306-2249 for additional details.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 14 to July 16, 2019