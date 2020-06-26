Richard "Dick" Swift
PEKIN ~ Richard Gayle "Dick" Swift, 89, of Yorkville, formerly of Pekin, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Cedarhurst Assisted Living.
He was born April 30, 1931 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Guy and Rubie Swift. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Roger.
He married Joann Gettman, on September 13, 1952 in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Carrie (Keith Guard) Swift; two grandsons, Nick Caldarone and Chris (Erin) Taylor; and two great-grandchildren, Everette and Stanley Taylor.
Dick served in the United States Navy and worked at Caterpillar Inc. for 39 years , retiring as a Superintendent at Mossville.
Cremation will be accorded. No services will be held at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.