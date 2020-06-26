Richard "Dick" Swift
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" Swift
PEKIN ~ Richard Gayle "Dick" Swift, 89, of Yorkville, formerly of Pekin, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Cedarhurst Assisted Living.
He was born April 30, 1931 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Guy and Rubie Swift. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Roger.
He married Joann Gettman, on September 13, 1952 in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Carrie (Keith Guard) Swift; two grandsons, Nick Caldarone and Chris (Erin) Taylor; and two great-grandchildren, Everette and Stanley Taylor.
Dick served in the United States Navy and worked at Caterpillar Inc. for 39 years , retiring as a Superintendent at Mossville.
Cremation will be accorded. No services will be held at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved