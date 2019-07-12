Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
444 E. Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
309-694-9831
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard T. "Dick" Smith


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard T. "Dick" Smith Obituary
Richard "Dick" T. Smith
EAST PEORIA - Richard "Dick" T. Smith, 75, of East Peoria died at 6:02 a.m. on July 8, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on Jan. 27, 1944 in Peoria to Albert L. and Ethel M. (Fuller) Smith. He married Brenda Thompson and later married Patricia Snaadt on June 6, 1987. She survives. Richard loved his family including his 3 children Benjamin (Darla) Smith of East Peoria, Alan "Tod" (Kim) Smith of Jacksonville, FL and Karen Smith of East Peoria; 5 grandchildren Benjamin "Tom", Rhian, Matthew, Brodie and Jocelyn Smith; and one granddaughter Emily Smith who preceded him in death.
Richard served honorably in the Air Force. He then worked as a communication technician for AT&T for 32 years, retiring in 1999. Richard enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and also trips with family and friends, including going to fish in Wisconsin to supply fish for the annual family fish fry. He was an original member of "HUBS (Hungry Urban Bikers)" His love for motorcycles allowed him to travel with his wife to all 48 Continental United States on his bike, riding over 150,000 miles.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17th at Fondulac Cemetery. Please leave online condolences at GaryDeitersFuneralHome.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 12 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now