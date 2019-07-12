|
|
Richard "Dick" T. Smith
EAST PEORIA - Richard "Dick" T. Smith, 75, of East Peoria died at 6:02 a.m. on July 8, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on Jan. 27, 1944 in Peoria to Albert L. and Ethel M. (Fuller) Smith. He married Brenda Thompson and later married Patricia Snaadt on June 6, 1987. She survives. Richard loved his family including his 3 children Benjamin (Darla) Smith of East Peoria, Alan "Tod" (Kim) Smith of Jacksonville, FL and Karen Smith of East Peoria; 5 grandchildren Benjamin "Tom", Rhian, Matthew, Brodie and Jocelyn Smith; and one granddaughter Emily Smith who preceded him in death.
Richard served honorably in the Air Force. He then worked as a communication technician for AT&T for 32 years, retiring in 1999. Richard enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and also trips with family and friends, including going to fish in Wisconsin to supply fish for the annual family fish fry. He was an original member of "HUBS (Hungry Urban Bikers)" His love for motorcycles allowed him to travel with his wife to all 48 Continental United States on his bike, riding over 150,000 miles.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17th at Fondulac Cemetery. Please leave online condolences at GaryDeitersFuneralHome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 12 to July 14, 2019