Richard Thrush
PEORIA - Richard "Dick" L. Thrush, 80, formerly of Peoria, passed away in North Carolina on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, while in the loving care of his wife, Luan; and their son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Laura Thrush, at their home.
Dick was born on March 21, 1939, in Peoria, Illinois, to Harley and Edna Thrush who preceded him in death. Also, his oldest son, Richard Jr.; younger brother, Michael Thrush; and sister, Karen Van Gulik, proceeded him in death.
Surviving are his wife; daughter, Stacy Thrush; son, Brian Thrush; three granddaughters, Tomi Vandergriff, Katherine Vandergriff and Aubriel (Adam) Bunton; one grandson, Stephen Cealig Rial; brother, Donald Thrush; sisters, Pat Morse, Roberta (Kay) Quinn and Pamela Cowper; sister-in-law, Sharon (Clarence) Reason; and several nieces and nephews.
Dick married Elizabeth Luan Scott on July 7, 1962. He was the love of her life and will forever be in her heart and soul.
A graduate of Manual High in 1957, he served in the Marines from 1957 to 1960. He received his degree from Illinois state University. He retired from Komatsu in 1999 after 35 years with the company, beginning with LeTourneau Westinghouse. He led the WABCO slow pitch team to the National Industrial Tournament in McAdenville in 1973.
He and his wife retired to Florida full-time in 2010 and he was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching sports year-round.
Dick will be missed by so many for his humor, his love of family and friends and his goodness.
On his passing, Dick wants everyone to raise a glass in his memory as he is at peace now with God and Heaven.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 7 to May 9, 2019