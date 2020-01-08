|
|
Richard W. Clemens
PEORIA - Richard William Clemens, 95, of South Padre Island, TX, formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
He lived in various cities in Indiana, including Bremen and South Bend, as well as San Diego, Scottsdale, and Davis, CA. Before moving to Texas, he lived in Peoria, IL, for 20 years. He was born on January 9, 1924, in Jasonville, IN, the son of Curtis and Elizabeth Clemens. On May 28, 1948, he married Mary Leman. She had preceded him in death, as well as a son, R. William Clemens Jr.
Richard proudly served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1945. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Peoria, IL.
He is survived by a daughter, Anne (Robin) Beran of South Padre Island, TX; six grandsons, Robin Beran Jr. of Chicago, William Beran of Peoria, IL, Richard Beran of Chicago, Michael Beran of Dunlap, IL, Joseph Beran of Cotati, CA, and Jonathan Beran of Rohnert Park, CA. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 803 W. Bike St., Bremen, IN, with one hour of visitation in the Chapel of the Good Shepherd, prior to the Mass. Burial will follow in Bremen Cemetery, with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, 3720 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria, IL 61615.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020