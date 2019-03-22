Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Richard Ward
Richard Ward Obituary
Richard Ward
PEORIA -- Richard Edward Ward, 79, of Peoria passed away 12:06 pm, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at OSF St Francis Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 12, 1939 in Chicago, the son of Raymond and Marie Hauber Ward. He married Carolyn Muehlenbrink on Sept. 17, 1977. She survives.
Richard is also survived by one sister, Donna (Terry) Hoffer of Peoria; and four nieces and nephews, Jaime Hoffer of Peoria, Julie (Mike) Higgins of Peoria, Jason Hutchison of Chicago, and Matt (Megan) Hutchison of Metamora.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Laurie.
Richard worked for Coca Cola Foods until his retirement in 1999.
He served in the Navy for four years on the USS Sullivan. Two of the four years were spent in Naples, Italy.
Richard and Carolyn did a lot of world traveling during their marriage. They loved skiing and ice skating. He is a former member of Peoria Ski Club.
Funeral services will be 2 pm Monday, March 25, 2019 at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St Jude Midwest Affiliate.
To view Richard's memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
